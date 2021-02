Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:11 Hits: 8

Emerging robotics technology may soon help construction companies and contractors create buildings in less time at higher quality and at lower costs. Innovators developed and are testing a novel construction robotic system that uses an innovative mechanical design with advances in computer vision sensing technology to work in a construction setting.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210091126.htm