Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 17:53 Hits: 0

A new nanoparticle-based drug can boost the body's innate immune system and make it more effective at fighting off tumors, researchers have shown. Their study is among the first to successfully target the immune molecule STING with nanoparticles about one millionth the size of a soccer ball that can switch on/off immune activity in response to their physiological environment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208125351.htm