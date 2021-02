Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 17:53 Hits: 0

Pregnant women, who are at increased risk of preterm birth or pregnancy loss if they develop a severe case of COVID-19, need the best possible guidance on whether they should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new article. That guidance can take lessons from what is already known about other vaccines given during pregnancy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208125354.htm