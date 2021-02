Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 19:24 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed the first 3D-printable 'bottlebrush' elastomer. The new material results in printed objects that have unusual softness and elasticity -- mechanical properties that closely resemble those of human tissue.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208142427.htm