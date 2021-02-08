The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Happiness really does come for free

Economic growth is often prescribed as a way of increasing the well-being of people in low-income countries. A new study suggests that there may be good reason to question this assumption. The researchers found that the majority of people in societies where money plays a minimal role reported a level of happiness comparable to that found in Scandinavian countries which typically rate highest in the world.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208161922.htm

