Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 22:30 Hits: 0

Researchers have created a low-cost method for soft, deformable robots to detect a range of physical interactions, from pats to punches to hugs, without relying on touch at all. Instead, a USB camera located inside the robot captures the shadow movements of hand gestures on the robot's skin and classifies them with machine-learning software.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208173054.htm