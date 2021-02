Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 13:35 Hits: 0

Even if all countries meet their Paris Agreement goals for reducing emissions, Earth has only a 5% chance of staying below 2 C warming this century, a 2017 study showed. But reductions about 80% more ambitious, or an average of 1.8% drop in emissions per year rather than 1% per year, would be enough to meet the agreement's stated goal, analysis shows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209083500.htm