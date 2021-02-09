The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Advanced simulations reveal how air conditioning spreads COVID-19 aerosols

A restaurant outbreak in China was widely reported as strong evidence of airflow-induced transmission of COVID-19, but it lacked a detailed investigation about exactly how transmission occurred. Researchers report using advanced simulation methods to capture the complex flows that occur when the cold airflow from air conditioners interacts with the hot plume from a dining table and the transport of virus-loading particles within such flows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209113859.htm

