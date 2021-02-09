School closures may not reduce coronavirus deaths as much as expected

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 16:39 Hits: 1

School closures, the loss of public spaces, and having to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic have caused major disruptions in people's lives all over the world. After running thousands of simulations of the pandemic response in New York City with variations in social distancing behavior, researchers suggest a reduction in fatal coronavirus cases can be achieved without the need for so much social disruption.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209113905.htm