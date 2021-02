Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:10 Hits: 1

DNA sequences that can fold into shapes other than the classic double helix tend to have higher mutation rates than other regions in the human genome. New research shows that the elevated mutation rate in these sequences plays a major role in determining regional variation in mutation rates across the genome.

