Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

New research provides a framework for understanding the interiors of super-Earths -- rocky exoplanets between 1.5 and 2 times the size of our home planet -- which is a prerequisite to assess their potential for habitability. Planets of this size are among the most abundant in exoplanetary systems.

