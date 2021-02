Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 19:27 Hits: 1

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is urging President Biden to reverse course on the Keystone XL pipeline, for which the president revoked a key permit on his first day in office. In a new letter to the president sent Tuesday, Manchin argued that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/538046-manchin-breaks-with-biden-on-keystone-pipeline