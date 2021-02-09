EPA begins five-year review of Industrial Excess Landfill Superfund site in Uniontown, Ohio

CHICAGO (Feb. 9, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began the fifth 5-year review of the Industrial Excess Landfill Superfund site at 12646 Cleveland Ave., Uniontown, Ohio. The Superfund law requires regular checkups of sites with waste managed on-site to make sure the cleanup plans continue to be protective of public health and the environment.

Five-year reviews are part of the Superfund process and are generally required when hazardous substances remain on-site above levels that allow for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure. During the five-year review, EPA will conduct activities such as community notification, document review, data review and analysis, and site inspections. All findings will be summarized in a report that is scheduled be completed by May 2021.

EPA listed the IEL site on its National Priorities List, a list of the most contaminated sites in the nation, in June 1986 to address soil and groundwater contamination left behind from a former mining and gravel company and, later, a former landfill used to dispose of rubber waste. The selected cleanup plan for the site included:

Enhancement of the existing vegetative cover by planting trees and other plants.



Using natural processes such as decay, dilution and evaporation to clean up on-site and off-site groundwater contaminants.



Monitoring groundwater and landfill gas.



Installation of new wells and upgraded or abandoned other wells as needed.



Installation of perimeter fencing; implemented deed restrictions, maintained an alternate water supply, and conducted additional design studies.

Construction was completed in 2004 by EPA; however, the groundwater and landfill gas continue to be monitored both on and off the site. EPA continues to conduct reviews every five years to ensure the cleanup plan is functioning as intended and remains protective.

For more information, please contact the following staff:

You may also call EPA toll-free at 800-621-8431, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays. Additional site information is online: www.epa.gov/superfund/industrial-excess-landfill .

