EPA Compliance Assistance Webinar for Agricultural Facilities Expires Online Feb. 21

Learn how changes to Section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act affect agricultural facilities

02/04/2021

(Lenexa, Kan., Feb. 4, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has posted online the Compliance Assistance Webinar held Aug. 25, 2020, hosted by its Enforcement and Compliance Assurance staff. The webinar includes a discussion about Risk Management Program rule changes that affect agricultural facilities and a session for questions and researched answers.

Section 112(r) of the Clean Air Act requires facilities that use extremely hazardous substances to develop risk management plans to prevent accidental releases that can cause serious harm to the public and the environment. In November 2019, EPA finalized changes to the Risk Management Program (RMP) Amendments to better address potential security risks, regulatory consistency, and reasonable consideration of costs.

The webinar discussion focuses on changes to incident investigations; public meetings following RMP-reportable accidents; emergency response exercises; and enhanced coordination with local emergency planners and responders.

To access a video recording and read a full description of the webinar, go to EPA’s website[1]. Click on the Microsoft® Teams link under Links to view the recording. Then you can open your Teams app, download the app, or watch on the web.

Course slides are available upon request by emailing to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. [2].

Learn more[3] about EPA’s Risk Management Program Amendments

Learn more[4] about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases[5]

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-compliance-assistance-webinar-agricultural-facilities-expires-online-feb-21

