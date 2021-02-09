The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Drinking more coffee associated with decreased heart failure risk

An analysis of three large, well-known heart disease studies found drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee was associated with decreased heart failure risk. Drinking decaffeinated coffee did not have the same benefit and may be associated with an increased risk for heart failure. There is not yet enough clear evidence to recommend increasing coffee consumption to decrease risk of heart disease with the same strength and certainty as stopping smoking, losing weight or exercising.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209083513.htm

