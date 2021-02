Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 15:26 Hits: 2

Senators on the Environment and Public Works Committee voted on Tuesday to advance the nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The committee voted 14-6 to move Regan's nomination to the full Senate. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537973-senate-advances-nomination-of-biden-epa-pick-regan