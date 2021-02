Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 17:54 Hits: 3

What made the Camp Fire so devastating? And what lessons can we learn to prevent another disaster of this scale? Researchers have begun to answer these questions by investigating the conditions leading up to the fire and meticulously reconstructing the sequence of events describing the first 24 hours of its progression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208125400.htm