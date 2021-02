Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 19:45 Hits: 2

Coffee rust is a parasitic fungus and a big problem for coffee growers around the world. A study in the birthplace of coffee - Ethiopia - shows that another fungus seems to have the capacity to supress the rust outbreaks in this landscape.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203144537.htm