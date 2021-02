Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 20:58 Hits: 6

Progressive vision loss, and eventually blindness, are the hallmarks of juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (JNCL) or CLN3-Batten disease. New research shows how the mutation associated with the disease could potentially lead to degeneration of light sensing photoreceptor cells in the retina, and subsequent vision loss.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210205155802.htm