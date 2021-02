Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 20:44 Hits: 7

The leader of the United Nations has reappointed former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy on climate ambition and solutions. A Friday statement from the U.N. said that in the role,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537578-bloomberg-reappointed-united-nations-climate-envoy