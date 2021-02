Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 23:32 Hits: 6

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has indicated that he will try to block the confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as Interior secretary. “I'm deeply concerned with the Congresswoman's support on several radical issues that will hurt Montana,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537615-daines-seeks-to-block-haaland-confirmation-to-interior