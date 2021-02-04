The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A single-molecule guide to understanding chemical reactions better

Scientists report measurement of electrical conductivity of single DNA molecules as a way of monitoring the formation of double-stranded DNA on a gold surface. In their latest article, they investigate the time evolution of the reaction and report findings not observed previously, demonstrating the suitability of the single-molecule approach in elucidating reaction pathways and exploring novel chemical processes.

