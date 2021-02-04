Human immune cells have natural alarm system against HIV

Category: Environment Hits: 1Researchers have identified a potential way to eradicate the latent HIV infection that lies dormant inside infected immune cells. Studying human immune cells, the researchers showed that such cells have a natural alarm system that detects the activity of a specific HIV protein. Rather than attack the virus based on its appearance, this strategy is to attack the virus based on what it is doing -- vital activities that are required for the virus to exist.
