The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Human immune cells have natural alarm system against HIV

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have identified a potential way to eradicate the latent HIV infection that lies dormant inside infected immune cells. Studying human immune cells, the researchers showed that such cells have a natural alarm system that detects the activity of a specific HIV protein. Rather than attack the virus based on its appearance, this strategy is to attack the virus based on what it is doing -- vital activities that are required for the virus to exist.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204144016.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version