Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 20:59 Hits: 5

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) on Thursday pushed for the adoption of a clean electricity standard, and for potentially using budget rules that sidestep the filibuster to get it done.“We have to understand that this transition will happen and we can...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/537404-democratic-senator-pushes-for-clean-electricity-standard