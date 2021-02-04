The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dark matter: A new tool in the search for axions

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Researchers have discovered a new avenue to search for axions -- a hypothetical particle that is one of the candidates of dark matter particles. The group, which usually performs ultra-high precision measurements of the fundamental properties of trapped antimatter, has for the first time used the ultra-sensitive superconducting single antiproton detection system of their advanced Penning trap experiment as a sensitive dark matter antenna.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204101657.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version