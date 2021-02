Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 19:45 Hits: 4

A scientific detective story starting with a single patient in Pittsburgh unearths how the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates to create new variants, including the UK strain B.1.1.7, and escapes neutralizing antibodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203144533.htm