Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:22 Hits: 4

Piezoelectric materials hold great promise as sensors and as energy harvesters but are normally much less effective at high temperatures, limiting their use in environments such as engines or space exploration. However, a new piezoelectric device remains highly effective at elevated temperatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203162242.htm