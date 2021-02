Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

A brain-related visual impairment, which until recently was thought to be rare, may affect one in every 30 children according to new research investigating the prevalence of Cerebral Visual Impairment [CVI]. The findings aim to raise awareness of CVI among parents and teachers to help them identify signs of the condition earlier.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203090504.htm