Digital health divide runs deep in older racial and ethnic minorities

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

Results of a study qualitatively exploring reasons for digital health information disparity reveal a deep digital health divide that has important implications for helping older adults with COVID-19 vaccinations. Participants who were older, less educated, economically disadvantaged and from ethnic groups (African American, Afro-Caribbean or Hispanic American) were up to five times less likely to have access to digital health information than were those who were younger, more highly educated, had a higher income, or were European Americans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203090539.htm