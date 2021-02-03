The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Digital health divide runs deep in older racial and ethnic minorities

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Results of a study qualitatively exploring reasons for digital health information disparity reveal a deep digital health divide that has important implications for helping older adults with COVID-19 vaccinations. Participants who were older, less educated, economically disadvantaged and from ethnic groups (African American, Afro-Caribbean or Hispanic American) were up to five times less likely to have access to digital health information than were those who were younger, more highly educated, had a higher income, or were European Americans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203090539.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version