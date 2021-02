Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:13 Hits: 2

A preclinical study has discovered a new mechanism for how Zika virus can pass from mothers to their children during pregnancy - a process known as vertical transmission. The researchers showed, for the first time, that specialized maternal cells lining the uterus (decidual cells) act as reservoirs for trimester-dependent transmission of the virus through the placenta.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203101315.htm