Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:34 Hits: 3

Use of waste heat contributes largely to sustainable energy supply. Scientists have now come much closer to their goal of converting waste heat into electrical power at small temperature differences. Electrical power per footprint of thermomagnetic generators based on Heusler alloy films has been increased by a factor of 3.4.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203123402.htm