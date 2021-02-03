The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Load-reducing backpack powers electronics by harvesting energy from walking

Hikers, soldiers and school children all know the burden of a heavy backpack. But now, researchers have developed a prototype that not only makes loads feel about 20% lighter, but also harvests energy from human movements to power small electronics. The new backpack could be especially useful for athletes, explorers and disaster rescuers who work in remote areas without electricity, the researchers say.

