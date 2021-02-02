A new hands-off probe uses light to explore electron behavior in a topological insulator

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:45 Hits: 7

Topological insulators are one of the most puzzling quantum materials. Their edges are electron superhighways where electrons flow with no loss, while the bulk of the material blocks electron flow - properties that could be useful in quantum computing and information processing. Researchers used a process called high harmonic generation to separately probe electron behavior in both of those domains. The method should be applicable to a broad range of quantum materials.

