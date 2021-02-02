The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Study challenges ecology's 'Field of Dreams' hypothesis

A new study challenges the 'Field of Dreams' hypothesis in restoration ecology, which predicts that restoring plant biodiversity will lead to recovery of animal biodiversity. The study of restored tallgrass prairie found the effects of management strategies (specifically controlled burns and bison reintroduction) on animal communities were six times stronger on average than the effects of plant biodiversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202164522.htm

