Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:45 Hits: 10

A 15-year experiment on Arctic shrubs in Greenland lends new understanding to an enduring ecological puzzle: How do species with similar needs and life histories occur together at large scales while excluding each other at small scales? Its findings also reveal trends related to carbon sequestration and climate change as the Arctic becomes both greener and browner.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202164528.htm