New realm of personalized medicine with brain stimulation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 16:36 Hits: 1

Millions of patients suffering from neurological and mental disorders such as depression, addiction, and chronic pain are treatment-resistant. New research paves the way for a promising alternative: personalized deep brain stimulation. Researchers have found a way to predict what effect electrical stimulation will have on an individual's brain activity across multiple brain regions. The work represents a major step forward in achieving new therapies for a whole host of neurological and mental disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201113604.htm