Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:54 Hits: 3

People who start adulthood with a body mass index (BMI) in the normal range and move later in life to being overweight - but never obese - tend to live the longest, a new study suggests. Adults in this category lived longer than even those whose BMI stayed in the normal range throughout their life. Those who started adulthood as obese and continued to add weight had the highest mortality rate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202085451.htm