Biden’s Emergency Relief Plan Shows Leadership at Critical Moment

WASHINGTON – President-elect Biden today announced an emergency legislative package that will fund a national COVID-19 vaccine program, facilitate testing and school reopening and provide direct relief to working families and communities.

The following is a statement from Alexandra Adams, senior director of federal affairs for NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):



“This is a desperately needed down-payment that will hasten the American comeback we need. This plan puts first things first, with emergency relief to combat the pandemic, help frontline workers and keep hard-hit households afloat. It includes real help for struggling cities and states. And it provides the strategic investment we need to build back better, creating jobs for every community in the country with a focus on those that are suffering most. This is what responsible leadership looks like.”

