Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:10 Hits: 5

Hydrocarbons and petroleum are almost synonymous in environmental science. After all, oil reserves account for nearly all the hydrocarbons we encounter. But the few hydrocarbons that trace their origin to biological sources may play a larger ecological role than scientists originally suspected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202101047.htm