Novel photocatalyst effectively turns carbon dioxide into methane fuel with light

Decarbonizing has become a prioritized mission in many countries and the science community is working on the 'carbon capture' technologies. If the captured carbon dioxide could be converted into energy, then it would be killing two birds with one stone. A joint research team has developed a new photocatalyst which can produce methane gas (CH4) selectively and effectively from carbon dioxide using sunlight and mimicking photosynthesis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113725.htm

