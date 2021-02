Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:38 Hits: 6

A research team confirmed the potential of tactile devices by developing ceramic piezoelectric materials that are three times more deformable. For the fabrication of highly deformable nanomaterials, the research team built a zinc oxide hollow nanostructure using proximity field nanopatterning and atomic layered deposition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113846.htm