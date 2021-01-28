Climate Day: What a Difference a Week Makes!

Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Written by Tonya Howard Calhoun

At Moms Clean Air Force, we have been organizing around the goal of Justice in Every Breath, a goal that should be universally held. I couldn’t be prouder to see that our voices — and the voices of millions of activists across the country — are finally being heard.

Yesterday’s actions hold special significance for me. Black and brown Americans and low-income communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis, disproportionately suffering from air pollution, extreme weather, and heat waves. I am so proud to stand alongside people across the country — including you — demanding that our leaders address the twin crises of climate change and racial injustice.

4 ways Biden and Harris can get us closer to Justice in Every Breath

Transition our cars, vans, trucks, and buses to electric

Invest in the infrastructure needed to transition away from internal combustion engines

Clean up our electricity system, so carbon-free energy lights our homes and powers our cars

Ensure low-income communities, communities of color, and others hit hardest by climate change and air pollution are first in line to benefit from investments in climate action

We’ve also got to stay focused; now comes the hard part. Today’s executive orders lay the groundwork for frontline communities to have a formal voice in shaping climate policy and to benefit from cleaner, more resilient energy and transportation systems. But laying groundwork is just the beginning.

We must keep demanding ambitious action, together. That is how the work gets done.

Join me in thanking President Biden for today’s important executive orders on environmental justice. The president is calling for ambitious climate initiatives across the whole government — meaning that all agencies must step up to cutting climate pollution.

