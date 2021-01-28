Court Settlement: EPA Must Evaluate Impacts of Harmful Pesticide on Imperiled Species

CHICAGO – NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have reached an agreement that requires the agency to evaluate the impacts of imidacloprid, one of the most commonly used neonicotinoid pesticides, on endangered and threatened bees, butterflies, birds and other wildlife as required by the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The agreement sets a deadline for the Agency to do its ESA analysis of imidacloprid, to settle part of a lawsuit brought by NRDC. Neonicotinoids, including imidacloprid, have been implicated in bee die-offs and found to have significant impacts on a wide range of species.

The following is a quote from Rebecca Riley, Legal Director for the nature team at NRDC.

“EPA has ignored its duty to consider the impact of the pesticide imidacloprid on endangered species for decades. This agreement ensures EPA will finally have to evaluate the harm it causes to birds, bees, and other endangered species and take steps to mitigate its effects. But this isn’t over. The agency still has not agreed to carry out the mandatory Endangered Species Act analyses for two other neonicotinoid pesticides, so we will keep fighting until they do.”

EPA’s review could result in new, more stringent restrictions on the use of imidacloprid to better protect listed species.

The complaint and partial settlement agreement can be viewed here:

###