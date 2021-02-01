Prostate drug associated with lower risk of Parkinson's disease

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 19:49 Hits: 4

Taking a particular type of medication to treat enlarged prostate is associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to a large observational study by researchers at the University of Iowa, and colleagues in Denmark and China. The findings, published in JAMA Neurology, suggest that terazosin, and similar medications, might have potential to prevent or delay the development of Parkinson's disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201144919.htm