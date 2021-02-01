The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Potential therapeutic targets to inhibit colorectal cancer progression

Researchers have revealed that colorectal cancer tissues contain at least two types of fibroblasts, namely, cancer-promoting fibroblasts and cancer-restraining fibroblasts, and that the balance between them is largely involved in the progression of colorectal cancer. Their findings suggest that artificially altering the balance between the two types of cells could curb the spread of colorectal cancer tumors, which may become an effective strategy for preventing cancer progression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201170604.htm

