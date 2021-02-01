The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Supersaturation: The barrier between protein folding and misfolding

Category: Environment Hits: 1

It's commonly accepted that protein folding/misfolding are alternative reactions of unfolded proteins but the principles governing this remain unknown. Here, researchers describe a general concept that links protein folding and misfolding: protein folding and amyloid formation are separated by the supersaturation barrier of a denatured protein. Breakdown of this supersaturation barrier is required to shift the protein to the amyloid pathway, linking Anfinsen's intramolecular folding universe with the 'outer' intermolecular misfolding universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201101531.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version