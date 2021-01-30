Scientists solve long-standing mystery by a whisker

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 14:27 Hits: 3

Neuroscientists have experimented on mice to identify the brain region that functions beyond sensory encoding and motor encoding, potentially opening up new directions to studying the cellular and circuit mechanisms of sensory-motor transformations. The researchers report a cortical region traditionally defined as whisker motor cortex in mice is most directly related to the transformation process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210130092745.htm