Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 22:18 Hits: 1

New research demonstrates that hypnosis -- the process of focusing a person's attention on a specific task or sensation -- can turn a normally difficult visual task into a far easier one by helping individuals mentally 'fill in the gaps' of missing visual cues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210127171840.htm