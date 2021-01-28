Using zirconium as an additive in super-strong composite materials

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:42 Hits: 1

Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are incredibly strong materials used in jet engines, gas turbines, and cutting tools for nickel superalloys. Aluminum oxide (Al2O3) is hard and chemically inert, and tungsten carbide (WC) is used as a superhard material, but past efforts to create an Al2O3-WC CMC yielded unsatisfactory results. Recently, a study by Japanese scientists shows that adding zirconium atoms results in improved Al2O3-WC CMCs.

