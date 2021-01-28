The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Using zirconium as an additive in super-strong composite materials

Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) are incredibly strong materials used in jet engines, gas turbines, and cutting tools for nickel superalloys. Aluminum oxide (Al2O3) is hard and chemically inert, and tungsten carbide (WC) is used as a superhard material, but past efforts to create an Al2O3-WC CMC yielded unsatisfactory results. Recently, a study by Japanese scientists shows that adding zirconium atoms results in improved Al2O3-WC CMCs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210128094244.htm

