'You say tomato, I say genomics': Genome sequences for two wild tomato ancestors

Wednesday, 27 January 2021

A research team has produced genome sequences for two wild species of tomato from South America, ancestors of the cultivated tomato. The ancestral species contain thousands of genes that are not present in modern types. The novel genes will help plant breeders produce new tomatoes with features like improved disease resistance, increased tolerance for the changing climate, and improved flavor and shelf-life.

